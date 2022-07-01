Do away with your Friday blues at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club
Boogie Chillen’ will stomp their way into your hearts and enthral you with their menagerie of blues
Raima Ganguly Published : 01st July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 01st July 2022 12:00 AM
Do away with your Friday blues at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club today after work, as Boogie Chillen’ is here to stomp their way into your hearts and enthral you with their menagerie of blues. Join the decade-old band with Rohan on guitar and Rupsha on vocals for an evening filled with classy tunes..
What: Boogie Chillen' Live
When: July 1 (8 pm onwards)
Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club
Contact: Instagram: @skinnymosjazzclub