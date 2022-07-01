Do away with your Friday blues at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club today after work, as Boogie Chillen’ is here to stomp their way into your hearts and enthral you with their menagerie of blues. Join the decade-old band with Rohan on guitar and Rupsha on vocals for an evening filled with classy tunes..

What: Boogie Chillen' Live

When: July 1 (8 pm onwards)

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club

Contact: Instagram: @skinnymosjazzclub