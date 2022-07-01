Khai Khai Food Festival Chapter 2 is back with Ilish Parbon 2022
It will be home to a variety of food items and entertainment zones alongside delicacies made with Hilsa
Raima Ganguly Published : 01st July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 01st July 2022 12:00 AM
If monsoon is synonymous with Hilsa fish for you, wait no longer because a ten-day-long festival dedicated to this silvery delicacy is about to take place at Triangular Park. Khai Khai Food Festival Chapter 2 is back with Ilish Parbon 2022 which will be home to a variety of food items and entertainment zones alongside delicacies made with the true love of Bengali people.
What: Ilish Parbon 2022
Where: Khai Khai Food Festival Chapter 2, Triangular Park
When: July 1- July 9 ( 12:30 pm onwards)
Contact: +91 96743 38666