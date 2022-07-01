If monsoon is synonymous with Hilsa fish for you, wait no longer because a ten-day-long festival dedicated to this silvery delicacy is about to take place at Triangular Park. Khai Khai Food Festival Chapter 2 is back with Ilish Parbon 2022 which will be home to a variety of food items and entertainment zones alongside delicacies made with the true love of Bengali people.

What: Ilish Parbon 2022

Where: Khai Khai Food Festival Chapter 2, Triangular Park

When: July 1- July 9 ( 12:30 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 96743 38666