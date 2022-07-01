Pianist Gauri Mishra to pay homage to the late BK Birla

The Piano is one versatile instrument that can channelise a plethora of emotions through its monochrome keys. The grand instrument of Italian origin has for centuries now helped artists express their innermost thoughts in a flow, and Kolkata too is about to witness one such soulful piano recital. National awardee Gauri Mishra termed the youngest pianist in our country will be at Sangit Kala Mandir’s prestigious auditorium to pay homage to the business tycoon, Late Basant Kumar Birla. The musical prodigy will be accompanied by renowned Tabla artist Pradip Sarkar, Mridangam player V. Shankar Raman, Guitarist Ramesh Chander, and Shri Rajkumar on Percussions.

What: Live Piano Concert by Gauri Mishra