Witness Julia Romano's works on display at The Indian Museum

Raima Ganguly Published : 01st July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 01st July 2022 12:00 AM
Argentinian artist Julia Romano is known for her contemporary theories that approach landscape as a historical representation of art. Her medium of work is mainly digital collages made with photographic images. Witness her works on display at The Indian Museum in an event titled Dreamscapes by Julia Romano.
What: Dreamscapes by Julia Romano
Where: The Indian Museum
When: Up till July 13
Contact: indianmuseumkolkata.org