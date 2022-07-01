Home Events Kolkata

Witness Julia Romano's works on display at The Indian Museum

Her medium of work is mainly digital collages made with photographic images

Julia Romano's works

Argentinian artist Julia Romano is known for her contemporary theories that approach landscape as a historical representation of art. Her medium of work is mainly digital collages made with photographic images. Witness her works on display at The Indian Museum in an event titled Dreamscapes by Julia Romano.

What: Dreamscapes by Julia Romano

Where: The Indian Museum

When: Up till July 13

Contact: indianmuseumkolkata.org

