Dance to the beats of pop music at Zobet this Friday

Double the fun with the Pop music duo Zephyrtone

Published :  06th July 2022 12:00 AM
Are you a pop music fan who wants to end the week on some high notes? Wait no more! Get ready to bring in your squad this Friday. Head out to Zobet and dance on the beats of peppy music as young electronic pop duo Zephyrtone will be setting the stage on fire.

Zephyrtone Live

Where: Zobet, Camac Street, Kolkata

July 8 (7pm)

Instagram @elevated_events

