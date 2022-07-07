Home Events Kolkata

DJ Almost Human to take city enthusiasts on an EDM ride

The Mumbai based DJ will cast a spell at Gold Kolkata

Published : 07th July 2022 12:00 AM
If you are a fan of electronic music, then gear up to dance on some catchy electronic beats spun by famed DJ Almost Human. Kick start the weekend at Gold, JW Marriott with your pals as the party hub takes you on an EDM ride. DJ Grey will be there to spin some tunes on his console too. 

 

What: Almost Human

 

Where: Gold, JW Marriott

 

When: July 8

 

Contact: Paytm Insider

