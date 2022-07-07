DJ Almost Human to take city enthusiasts on an EDM ride

If you are a fan of electronic music, then gear up to dance on some catchy electronic beats spun by famed DJ Almost Human. Kick start the weekend at Gold, JW Marriott with your pals as the party hub takes you on an EDM ride. DJ Grey will be there to spin some tunes on his console too.

What: Almost Human

Where: Gold, JW Marriott

When: July 8

Contact: Paytm Insider