Home Events Kolkata

Join in for a musical extravaganza at JW Marriott

Tap your feet to tunes by 16 Bit Lolitas and Ankytrixx

author_img Tanisha Agarwala Published :  07th July 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  07th July 2022 12:00 AM
16_bl

16 Bit Lolitas

Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and burn the floor with some peppy moves as this Saturday is going to be a grand night. Move your body to some catchy electronic beats by 16 Bit Lolitas, Ankytrixx, Dualist Inquiry and Kayan.

 

What: The Warehouse

 

Where: JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom, Kolkata

 

When: July 9 (5pm onwards)

 

Contact: Instagram @offlineccu

TAGS
JW Marriott Kolkata EDM

Comments