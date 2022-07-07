Join in for a musical extravaganza at JW Marriott
Tap your feet to tunes by 16 Bit Lolitas and Ankytrixx
Tanisha Agarwala Published : 07th July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 07th July 2022 12:00 AM
Get ready to put on your dancing shoes and burn the floor with some peppy moves as this Saturday is going to be a grand night. Move your body to some catchy electronic beats by 16 Bit Lolitas, Ankytrixx, Dualist Inquiry and Kayan.
What: The Warehouse
Where: JW Marriott, Grand Ballroom, Kolkata
When: July 9 (5pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram @offlineccu