Dynamite Disco Club to rock the city this Saturday

Founded in 2017 by Stalvart John, the organization promotes musicians from the disco genre

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  14th July 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  14th July 2022 12:00 AM
It’s the time to disco this weekend as Caffeine ‘n’ Carburetors is all set to pump you up and bring you to the dance floor with Dynamite Disco Club live. Founded in 2017 as a radio programme by DJ and music producer Stalvart John, Dynamite Disco Club soon evolved into an organization that promotes and supports homegrown musicians with keen interest in disco genres. The Moira Street eatery will be rocked by a dynamite performance by Stalvart this Saturday alongside city favourites Pratik Didwania and Pranav Shah.

 

 

What: Dynamite Disco Club

Where: Caffeine ‘n’ Carburetors

When: July 16 (9pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 1000 cover charges

Contact: Instagram: @caffeine.carburetors

