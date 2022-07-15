Classical institution Shrutinandan to celebrate silver jubilee

Scion of Patiala- Kasur gharana, Padmabhushan Pt Ajoy Chakrabarty’s institution Shrutinandan is all set to complete twenty five years of existence. The event set to take place at Rabindra Sadan this Saturday, will simultaneously celebrate Guru Purnima, a ritual that pays homage to teachers. Those familiar with the music scene of Bengal, are well versed with the name of the institution. Comprising two very ancient Indian concepts of auditory perception or Shruti, and visual appreciation or Nandan, the institution upholds the music as the ultimate pathway of learning and humanity. Musicians Subhamita Banerjee and Snigdhadeb Sengupta will be setting the mood for the evening with their performances, in presence of Pt Ajoy Chakraborty, Chandana Chakraborty and Ananjan Chakraborty.

What: Guru Purnima Celebration Concert

Where: Rabindra Sadan

When: July 16 (5:45pm onwards)

Contact: +91 8697719306