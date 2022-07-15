Prepare yourself for a Big Scratch live show at TopCatCCU

Home Events Kolkata

Published :  15th July 2022 10:23 AM
Do you like rap music? If so, TopCat CCU is organising a live concert on July 23rd featuring Big Scratch, a rapper and musician from your own city. Release your stress on weekend and groove to the sensation  while he performs his well-known hit songs Akela, Kyun, Pills On My Mind, and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

What: Big Scratch at TopCat CCU

Where: TopCat CCU, Kolkata

When: Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

Tickets: Paytm Insider

