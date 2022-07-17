Celebrate the season of Hilsa with innovative dishes

Monsoon is in full swing, which also means its time for the king of all fishes Hilsa to grace our dishes in its full glory. Head out to Naboday Club today to taste Hilsa in new, innovative avatars. Curated by Sanjib Basak and Sourav Mondal, the event titled Notun Swader Ilish Utsav will be home to a plethora of lip-smacking dishes and different activities that celebrate the season. Ditch lunch at home today and make your Sunday happening with Hilsa special dishes.

What: Notun Swader Ilish Utsav

Where: Naboday Club Baranagar

When: July 17

Contact: +91 82405 19852