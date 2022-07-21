Stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta will be in the city to perform at Kala Kunj

Gaurav Gupta is a dentist by day and a comedian by night. He doesn't only make your smile flawless but makes you laugh till you roll on the floor laughing. This funnyman from Ghaziabad took the internet by storm with Market Down Hai on Amazon Prime, and now prepping up for an exclusive show at Kala Kunj this weekend. This live performance will be a family-friendly show in English and Hindi, where he will spin jokes from his life experiences. So book your tickets for thigh-slapping laughter as we believe there's nothing better than spending the weekend laughing it out loud with your friends and family.

What- Gaurav Gupta Live

Where- Kala Kunj, Kolkata

When- July 30 (8 pm onwards)

Ticket Price- Rs. 799