Get your monsoon spirits high with Cafe NaRuMeg's new menu

It's been raining cats and dogs in the city lately, and you might just be feeling bored confined within the four walls of your home or office. We suggest you order in from, or head out to Café Na-Ru-Meg to beat the monsoon blues with their seasonal menu. Gorge on some classic snacks and light-weight nibbles if you wish to keep things minimal, or call for a special platter available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to fill your tummy. The taste palate has been carefully curated to complement the seasonal cravings. Some of the newly introduced delicacies include Batter Fried Prawns, Pesto Lemon Chicken, Garlic Breads, Paneer Shashlik Kebab and Mushroom Duplex.

What - Monsoon Menu at Cafe Na-Ru-Meg

Where - Cafe Na-Ru-Meg

When: Up till August 15 (Noon onwards)

Price: Platters- R. 625 onwards