Make your weekend happening with local band All Square at Hard Rock Cafe
Gorge on some cheeseburgers paired with exclusive cocktails
Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 23rd July 2022 12:00 AM
Homegrown musical ensemble of four- All Square is prepped up to burn the stage at Hard Rock Café tonight. The night is going to get even more sinister as there will be a plethora of cocktails like Hurricane, Southern Rock and Bahama Mama to get you into the party mood. Indulge in their signature dishes like Original Legendary Burger, BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and the Double Decker Double Cheeseburger to fill your bellies with an overdose of cheese. If you wish to give cheese a toss, opt for their Baby Back Ribs or Steak Salad.
What: All Square Live
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
When: July 23 (9pm onwards)
Contact: +91 9766338178