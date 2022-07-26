Celebrate the season of Hilsa at Babumoshai

If you are fond of Hilsa but worry about spending a fortune on the delicacy, we believe Babumoshai is where you should be while the offer lasts. The eatery is celebrating Hilsa Festival at a pocket-friendly rate and serving a range of classic as well as contemporary Hilsa dishes. The delicacies include Ilish Fry, Baby Tandoori Ilish, Ilish Tel Jhol, and Shorshe Bata Ilish.

What: Hilsa Festival

Where: Babumoshai

When: Up till July 31 (Noon onwards)

Price for two: Rs. 600++

Contact: Instagram- @babumoshai1999