Celebrate the season of Hilsa at Babumoshai
Satiate your Hilsa cravings while the season lasts
Raima Ganguly Published : 26th July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th July 2022 12:00 AM
If you are fond of Hilsa but worry about spending a fortune on the delicacy, we believe Babumoshai is where you should be while the offer lasts. The eatery is celebrating Hilsa Festival at a pocket-friendly rate and serving a range of classic as well as contemporary Hilsa dishes. The delicacies include Ilish Fry, Baby Tandoori Ilish, Ilish Tel Jhol, and Shorshe Bata Ilish.
What: Hilsa Festival
Where: Babumoshai
When: Up till July 31 (Noon onwards)
Price for two: Rs. 600++
Contact: Instagram- @babumoshai1999