Head to Kitab Lovers for a four-day book fair at Singhi Park

A four-day book fair, Kitab Lovers, kicks off today to the delight of book lovers in the city. The fair brings over 10 lakh new and pre-loved books ranging from over 20+genres and thousands of homegrown authors. The main attraction at the fair is its ‘Load The Box’ concept that helps bibliophiles pick up their favourite reads according to the size of the box. The box includes – The Money save, The Wealth box and The Treasure box.

What: Kitab Lovers

When: July 28 to 31

Where: Singhi Palace, Gariahat, Ballygunge.