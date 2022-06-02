Birla Academy of Art & Culture to exhibit a series of photographs from Italy

Consulate General of Italy in collaboration with Birla Academy of Art & Culture is all set to host a sixteen day long exhibition of photographs that captured the beauty of Italy and its country-sides over a period of time. The works of Milan born photographer Gabriele Basilico who defined himself as “a measurer of space”, will be put up on display at the venue. Due to be inaugurated on June 3, some of the days will also see insightful seminars and guided tours by Italian artist Nola Minolfi. Titled Photographs of Italy- Fotografie Dell’Italia, the exhibition intends to host a meaningful cultural exchange through the event.

What: Photographs of Italy- Fotografie Dell’Italia

Where: Birla Academy of Art & Culture

When: June 3- 19 (3pm onwards; except Mondays),

Seminars/ Guided Tours on June 4,7,10 & 12 (4pm onwards)

Contact: sounakchakraborty93@gmail.com