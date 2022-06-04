Kolkata diner Chapter 2 to pay a tribute to late musician KK

We recently lost one of our dearest music icons, Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK. The sudden demise of the evergreen voice behind tracks like Sach Keh Raha Hain Deewana, Aankhon Mein Teri, Pal and Tadap Tadap to name a few, shook one and all across the country. Chapter 2, a Kolkata based retro dining space has come up with an event Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal to commemorate the contributions of KK. Syamantak Sengupta of Alo, the band, Retrocats & Ujaan will be paying a tribute to the late singer who shaped up the teenage years for many. The guests can further immerse themselves in this euphonious evening over some delectable fare and beverages.

What: Yaad Ayenge Yeh Pal

Where: Chapter 2, P-377, Keyatala Road, Hemanta Mukherjee Sarani, Kolkata – 700029

When: Saturday, 4th June, 2022 (7:30 p.m. onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @chapter2.retrodining