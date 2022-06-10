Catch funnyman Abhishek Walia live at Effingut Brewpub
Abhishek was the winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2018
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
Abhishek Walia will be in the city all the way from Punjab, to make you roll on the floor laughing with his funny tales. The winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2018 has been praised by Bolly star Akshay Kumar himself.
What: Abhishek Walia Live: Crowd Work Show
Where: Effingut Brewpub, Park Street
When: June 12 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow