Catch funnyman Abhishek Walia live at Effingut Brewpub

Abhishek Walia will be in the city all the way from Punjab, to make you roll on the floor laughing with his funny tales. The winner of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2018 has been praised by Bolly star Akshay Kumar himself.

What: Abhishek Walia Live: Crowd Work Show

Where: Effingut Brewpub, Park Street

When: June 12 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow