Catch Sanam live at Westside Pavillion

Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
It’s quite unlikely for any social media user to not come across the soulful retro renditions by the dapper singer Sanam and his band. There’s good news as fans have the opportunity to watch him live at the Westside Pavillion this Saturday. Be assured to get bowled over by a sensational performance.
What: Sanam Live
Where: Westside Pavillion
When: June 11 (6 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider