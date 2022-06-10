Catch Sanam live at Westside Pavillion

It’s quite unlikely for any social media user to not come across the soulful retro renditions by the dapper singer Sanam and his band. There’s good news as fans have the opportunity to watch him live at the Westside Pavillion this Saturday. Be assured to get bowled over by a sensational performance.

What: Sanam Live

Where: Westside Pavillion

When: June 11 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider