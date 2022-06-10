Moitree Concert is all set to rock the stage again at Mohit Moitra Mancha

The lineup features popular Bengali bands like Lakkhichhara, The Miliputs and Ibn Batuta

The third edition of Moitree Concert is all set to rock the stage yet again, and this time with a packed lineup featuring popular Bengali bands like Lakkhichhara, The Miliputs, Ibn Batuta, and Mukti- India. Gear up for some serious head banging, and hardcore music at Mohit Moitra Mancha this Saturday.

What: Moitree Concert

Where: Mohit Moitra Mancha

When: June 11 (12 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider

