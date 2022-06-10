Moitree Concert is all set to rock the stage again at Mohit Moitra Mancha
The lineup features popular Bengali bands like Lakkhichhara, The Miliputs and Ibn Batuta
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
The third edition of Moitree Concert is all set to rock the stage yet again, and this time with a packed lineup featuring popular Bengali bands like Lakkhichhara, The Miliputs, Ibn Batuta, and Mukti- India. Gear up for some serious head banging, and hardcore music at Mohit Moitra Mancha this Saturday.
What: Moitree Concert
Where: Mohit Moitra Mancha
When: June 11 (12 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider