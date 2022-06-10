Summer Art Fair is back at Gallery Gold for a noble cause
The exhibition will witness the participation of 45 artists from different parts of India
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
One of Kolkata’s largest art festivals Summer Art Fair is back in its new avatar this year. Due to be inaugurated today, the three-day exhibition at Gallery Gold will witness the participation of 45 artists from different parts of India. This year’s theme is to take the art of Bengal on a global platform. The funds raised from the exhibition will be donated to the needy.
What: Summer Art Fair
Where: Gallery Gold, Southern Avenue
When: June 10-12 (3 pm onwards)
Contact: +91 98747 90381