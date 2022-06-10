Summer Art Fair is back at Gallery Gold for a noble cause

The exhibition will witness the participation of 45 artists from different parts of India

Artists at Gallery Gold

One of Kolkata’s largest art festivals Summer Art Fair is back in its new avatar this year. Due to be inaugurated today, the three-day exhibition at Gallery Gold will witness the participation of 45 artists from different parts of India. This year’s theme is to take the art of Bengal on a global platform. The funds raised from the exhibition will be donated to the needy.

What: Summer Art Fair

Where: Gallery Gold, Southern Avenue

When: June 10-12 (3 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98747 90381

