Summer Art Fair is back at Gallery Gold for a noble cause

One of Kolkata’s largest art festivals Summer Art Fair is back in its new avatar this year. Due to be inaugurated today, the three-day exhibition at Gallery Gold will witness the participation of 45 artists from different parts of India. This year’s theme is to take the art of Bengal on a global platform. The funds raised from the exhibition will be donated to the needy.

What: Summer Art Fair

Where: Gallery Gold, Southern Avenue

When: June 10-12 (3 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98747 90381