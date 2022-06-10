The Haat's latest edit at Ice Skating Rink is all about ethnic wear
The five-day exhibition will be home to about 75 stalls
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
The Haat is back at Ice Skating Rink, with a premium range of Sarees, lehengas, Suits, Jewellery, Skincare, and so on. The five-day exhibition will be home to about 75 stalls under one roof and showcase hundreds of products. Wait no longer and grab this opportunity to get some much-needed retail therapy.
What: The Haat
Where: Ice Skating Rink
When: June 16- June 20 (11 am onwards)
Contact: +91 98368 42726