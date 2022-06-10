Travel back in time to trace Kazi Nazrul Islam's Kolkata connections

The event will be organised by Kolkata Explorers

Kazi Nazrul Islam

If you are fond of Kazi Nazrul Islam’s poetry and songs, this weekend might be the right time to travel back in time to explore some of the late poet’s Kolkata addresses and discover unknown bits about him. Kolkata Explorers have come up with a unique trail by an AC car that will start from Science City, and end there itself. Per head charges include breakfast.

What: Kazi Nazrul Islam- Trails in Kolkata

Where: Begins from Science City

When: June 11 (8 am onwards)

Contact: +91 98740 62962

