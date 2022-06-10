Witness the biggest celebration of poetry at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre

Unravel the mysteries of rhythm, words, and famous poets

Brace yourself for the biggest celebration of poetry in your very own home town Kolkata. Witness a plethora of homegrown poets, wordsmiths and scholars come together to unravel the mysteries of rhythm, words, and famous poets. Head out to Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to be a part of this unique show

What: Kolkata Poetry Confluence 2022

Where: Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre

When: June 10- June 12 (10 am onwards)

Contact: kolkatapoetryconfluence.org

