Witness the biggest celebration of poetry at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre

Brace yourself for the biggest celebration of poetry in your very own home town Kolkata. Witness a plethora of homegrown poets, wordsmiths and scholars come together to unravel the mysteries of rhythm, words, and famous poets. Head out to Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to be a part of this unique show

What: Kolkata Poetry Confluence 2022

Where: Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre

When: June 10- June 12 (10 am onwards)

Contact: kolkatapoetryconfluence.org