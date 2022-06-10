Witness the biggest celebration of poetry at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre
Unravel the mysteries of rhythm, words, and famous poets
Raima Ganguly Published : 10th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 10th June 2022 12:00 AM
Brace yourself for the biggest celebration of poetry in your very own home town Kolkata. Witness a plethora of homegrown poets, wordsmiths and scholars come together to unravel the mysteries of rhythm, words, and famous poets. Head out to Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to be a part of this unique show
What: Kolkata Poetry Confluence 2022
Where: Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre
When: June 10- June 12 (10 am onwards)
Contact: kolkatapoetryconfluence.org