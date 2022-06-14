Kolkata to witness a funky street-wear pop-up by Sixth Avenue

Kolkata’s destination for affordable and contemporary wear for women Sixth Avenue is gearing up for an upbeat fashion pop-up at Topsia from June 16 onwards. The three-day exhibit will display an array of pocket-friendly streetwear and accessories by some of the country's most renowned daily wear designers. Titled Jay Walking at Sixth Avenue, the exhibition will host labels such as Siddhant Agarwal, Trisara, Scribology, Salmon Stretch, and Denim Darzi to name a few. Mark your calendars to shop some of the most exclusive brands and releases in the world of streetwear.

What: Jay Walking in Sixth Avenue

Where: PS PACE. Premises No: 1/1A, Mahindra Roy Lane, Topsia (Above Hafele Design Centre),

Kolkata 3rd floor, Suite no. 301, Kolkata, West Bengal 700046

When: June 16- June 18 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @sixthavenue_store