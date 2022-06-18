Father’s Day: ITC Royal Bengal & ITC Sonar provide every opportunity to celebrate your first man

This Father’s Day ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have come up with a one-stop solution for all your gifting woes. If you are still wondering whether to take your father out on a Biryani date, or about presents that could bring a smile on his face, ITC has prepped it all under one roof.

Father’s Day happens annually on a Sunday for a reason. Grab this opportunity to treat him with an indulgent brunch complete with savoury sides and decadent sweet treats at the Grand Market Pavilion or make him experience royalty without having to travel far from home at Royal Vega if he is up for vegetarian delicacies.

If Sunday afternoons aren’t exactly his thing, and he would rather spend it napping away immersed in the comfort of one’s home, how about making it easy for him with a range of super soft furnishings curated by ITC’s SLEEEP Boutique? Choose from a variety of pillows, bedding and bed linen from the boutique at ITC Royal Bengal for personal use.

You may taste some lip- smacking Biryani and Pulao if he swears by his rice to wrap up dinner early this Sunday. Reap into the timeless flavours of Kanthal Pulao, Nimona Mirch Pulao or Chemmeen & Bibi ka Murgh Pulao only at the ultra- luxe ITC properties, or by ordering through ITC Hotels app.

If your daddy cool still isn’t in the mood to step out in this patchy weather, make the Sunday special for him by ordering in best picks from their Menu. ITC’s Gourmet Couch has curated an experience titled Home Celebrations that allows you to indulge in the one-of-a-kind ITC experience from the comfort of your home. Relish signatures such as Dal Bukhara, Dum Pukht Biryani or your favourites from Pan Asian & Royal Vega without him having to let go of the one holiday in a hectic week.

Wrap things up on a sweet note with a range of exquisite gateaux and sugary treats by picking unusual flavours and textures woven together with the finest of ingredients. Choose Forêt Noir for some Hungarian Sour Cherry surprise for your father, topped with Turkish Hazelnut Praline and Manjari Chocolate Mousse in a velvet finish. Their Baked Chocolate Gateau made with Guanaja baked chocolate cake, dark chocolate cremeux and dark chocolate silk is another paradise for the chocolate loving father. Choose La Passion or Banoffee for the dads who like their desserts fruity and healthy.

Brunch at Grand Market Pavillion (1 pm- 3:30pm; Rs. 2250+ taxes per person)

Brunch at Royal Vega (12:30 pm- 3:30 pm; Rs. 2250+ taxes per person)

The Biryani & Pulao Collection by ITC (Rs. 1900 for four)

Gourmet Couch (Prices available on ITC Hotels app)

Cake Selection (Rs. 3750 onwards)

SLEEEP Boutique (Rs. 13850 onwards)