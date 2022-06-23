Sip and Paint with wine at Trapeze this Friday

Weekends call for some classy booze and tipsy adventures. If you are one such person who likes to relax with a glass of wine you may as well consider letting your creativity flow simultaneously. Release your inner artist and spend the evening creating masterpieces with your wine residue on a blank canvas. Learn how the pigments of wine can be used to create different shades for instance red wine for cooler and darker tones, rosé for brighter, warmer shades and white wine as a solvent to dilute other colours. For a fact, depending on the grapes used and its age, wine reacts differently with paper and canvas owing to fermentation and oxidation. Head out to the Art Room at Trapeze for this unique experience.

What: Wine Art

Where: Art Room at Trapeze.

When: June 24 (3 pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 1849 AI (Wine Cocktails and Art Supplies)

Contact: +91 76050 33898