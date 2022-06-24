Arunima Chowdhury's paintings to be displayed at Emami Art

Witness a retrospective scale exhibition of Arunima Chowdhury’s works at Emami Art this weekend. Recognised as one of the most important contemporary artists from Bengal, her artworks have been curated by Nancy Adjania for the exhibition titled The Dark Edge of Green.

What: The Dark Edge of Green

Where: Emami Art, Anandapur

When: Up till August 20

Contact: Instagram: @emami_art