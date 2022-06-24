Home Events Kolkata

Arunima Chowdhury's paintings to be displayed at Emami Art

Arunima Chowdhury's artworks have been curated by Nancy Adjania

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  24th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Arunima Chowdhury's artwork from 2021

Witness a retrospective scale exhibition of Arunima Chowdhury’s works at Emami Art this weekend. Recognised as one of the most important contemporary artists from Bengal, her artworks have been curated by Nancy Adjania for the exhibition titled The Dark Edge of Green.

What: The Dark Edge of Green

Where: Emami Art, Anandapur

When: Up till August 20

Contact: Instagram: @emami_art

