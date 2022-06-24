Arunima Chowdhury's paintings to be displayed at Emami Art
Arunima Chowdhury's artworks have been curated by Nancy Adjania
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Witness a retrospective scale exhibition of Arunima Chowdhury’s works at Emami Art this weekend. Recognised as one of the most important contemporary artists from Bengal, her artworks have been curated by Nancy Adjania for the exhibition titled The Dark Edge of Green.
What: The Dark Edge of Green
Where: Emami Art, Anandapur
When: Up till August 20
Contact: Instagram: @emami_art