Comic act The Comedy Kitchen to take stage at Gyan Manch
The short playlet hosts a range of dynamic talents from television commercials, films and theatre
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th June 2022 10:06 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 10:06 AM
After travelling all across the country, Dhruv Mookerji’s The Comedy Kitchen will be hitting the stage in Kolkata again at Gyan Manch coming Thursday. The short playlet hosts a range of dynamic talents from television commercials, films and theatre and promises to make you roll on the floor laughing. 7 pm onwards.
What: The Comedy Kitchen
Where: Gyan Manch
When: June 30 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow