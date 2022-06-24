Home Events Kolkata

Comic act The Comedy Kitchen to take stage at Gyan Manch

The short playlet hosts a range of dynamic talents from television commercials, films and theatre

The Comedy Kitchen

After travelling all across the country, Dhruv Mookerji’s The Comedy Kitchen will be hitting the stage in Kolkata again at Gyan Manch coming Thursday. The short playlet hosts a range of dynamic talents from television commercials, films and theatre and promises to make you roll on the floor laughing. 7 pm onwards.

