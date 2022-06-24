Comic act The Comedy Kitchen to take stage at Gyan Manch

After travelling all across the country, Dhruv Mookerji’s The Comedy Kitchen will be hitting the stage in Kolkata again at Gyan Manch coming Thursday. The short playlet hosts a range of dynamic talents from television commercials, films and theatre and promises to make you roll on the floor laughing. 7 pm onwards.

What: The Comedy Kitchen

Where: Gyan Manch

When: June 30 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow