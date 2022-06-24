Home Events Kolkata

Travel back in time with R D Burman tribute at Kala Mandir

Euphony, The R D Burman foundation is organising a show to celebrate the legend's 83rd birthday

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  24th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Musical_Tribute_2_(1)_(1)

R D Burman

Euphony, The R D Burman foundation will be taking the legendary musician’s fans on a musical journey as they are organising a show dedicated to his tunes at Kala Mandir, to celebrate his 83rd birthday. The event titled Pancham ki Yaadein will be graced by Ujjayinee Roy alongside Burman’s original musicians. 6 pm onwards.

What: Pancham ki Yaadein

Where: Kala Mandir

When: June 27 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider

TAGS
Tribute Kala Mandir R D Burman Pancham

Comments