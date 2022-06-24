Travel back in time with R D Burman tribute at Kala Mandir

Euphony, The R D Burman foundation will be taking the legendary musician’s fans on a musical journey as they are organising a show dedicated to his tunes at Kala Mandir, to celebrate his 83rd birthday. The event titled Pancham ki Yaadein will be graced by Ujjayinee Roy alongside Burman’s original musicians. 6 pm onwards.

What: Pancham ki Yaadein

Where: Kala Mandir

When: June 27 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider