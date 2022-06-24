Travel back in time with R D Burman tribute at Kala Mandir
Euphony, The R D Burman foundation is organising a show to celebrate the legend's 83rd birthday
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Euphony, The R D Burman foundation will be taking the legendary musician’s fans on a musical journey as they are organising a show dedicated to his tunes at Kala Mandir, to celebrate his 83rd birthday. The event titled Pancham ki Yaadein will be graced by Ujjayinee Roy alongside Burman’s original musicians. 6 pm onwards.
What: Pancham ki Yaadein
Where: Kala Mandir
When: June 27 (6 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider