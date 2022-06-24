Vir Das to go live at Kala Mandir this Saturday
He is all set to bring his brand new funny act The Wanted Tour to Kolkata
Raima Ganguly
Comedy sensation Vir Das is all set to bring his brand new funny act The Wanted Tour to Kolkata. Watch him tickle your funny bones at Kala Mandir as he spins out jokes that have a tinge of audacity mixed with humility. 8 pm onwards.
What: The Wanted Tour by Vir Das
Where: Kala Mandir
When: June 25 (8 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @virdas