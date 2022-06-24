Home Events Kolkata

Vir Das to go live at Kala Mandir this Saturday

He is all set to bring his brand new funny act The Wanted Tour to Kolkata

Vir Das

Comedy sensation Vir Das is all set to bring his brand new funny act The Wanted Tour to Kolkata. Watch him tickle your funny bones at Kala Mandir as he spins out jokes that have a tinge of audacity mixed with humility. 8 pm onwards.

What: The Wanted Tour by Vir Das

Where: Kala Mandir

When: June 25 (8 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @virdas

