Kolkata authors join in for an insightful conversation on literature at Oxford Bookstore
The event will also witness novelist Saikat Majumdar talk about his latest book
Famed authors Amit Chaudhuri and Baisali Chatterjee Dutt will be in the city to join novelist Saikat Majumdar for a chat on The Many Lives of Literature- Theory, Practice, Performance, Pedagogy. The litterateurs will be engaging in an insightful conversation that delves deep into practice of literature, how it’s theorised, what contributes to turning a piece of text into a performative narrative, and some introspective aspects of studying literature. The event will also see Saikat discuss his book The Middle Finger that launched earlier this year.
What: The Many Lives of Literature- Theory, Practice, Performance, Pedagogy
Where: Oxford Bookstore, Park Street
When: June 27 (6:30 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @oxfordbookstores