Home Events Kolkata

Kolkata authors join in for an insightful conversation on literature at Oxford Bookstore

The event will also witness novelist Saikat Majumdar talk about his latest book

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  25th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th June 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-06-25_14-21-07-353

Saikat Majumdar, Amit Chaudhuri and Gargi Chatterjee Dutt

Famed authors Amit Chaudhuri and Baisali Chatterjee Dutt will be in the city to join novelist Saikat Majumdar for a chat on The Many Lives of Literature- Theory, Practice, Performance, Pedagogy. The litterateurs will be engaging in an insightful conversation that delves deep into practice of literature, how it’s theorised, what contributes to turning a piece of text into a performative narrative, and some introspective aspects of studying literature. The event will also see Saikat discuss his book The Middle Finger that launched earlier this year.

What: The Many Lives of Literature- Theory, Practice, Performance, Pedagogy

Where: Oxford Bookstore, Park Street

When: June 27 (6:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @oxfordbookstores

TAGS
Oxford Bookstore Amit Chaudhuri Saikat Majumdar Baisali Chatterjee Dutt

Comments