Savour juicy mangoes at JW Bakery Kolkata

JW Bakery at JW Marriott is all set to celebrate the king of fruits with an array of Mango infused desserts this season. Head out to this patisserie while the Mango season is at its peak for some lip- smacking pastries and gateaux. Executive Pastry Chef Bhaskar Chakraborty has masterfully concocted a unique range of gourmet confectionery studded with stars like Fresh Alphonso Mango Cake, Salted Caramel and Mango Cake and Chocolate with Mango Entremets. Savour the best time of summer with the bakery’s mango menu while the season lasts. Indulge in finely crafted desserts available for order at the kiosk boutique of JW Bakery, or get the sweetmeats home delivered through Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels.

What: Mango Offerings

Where: JW Bakery, JW Marriott

When: Up till June 30 (9 am onwards)

Contact: jwkolkata.com; +91 33 6633 0000