Celebrate crafts of Bengal with Craft Council of West Bengal’s spring edit Baishakhi

Bengal has a deep-rooted heritage of handicrafts made out of terracotta, conch shells, shola, bamboo, masland, khadi and so on. Each district of our land has its own art form to offer. Head out to Chowringhee Terrace this Monday to witness a four-day exhibition of exquisite sarees, dupattas, apparel, jewellery hand-spun by local artisans. The event will be inaugurated by the Consul General for Japan Yutaka Nakamura and renowned Manipuri dancer Priti Patel.

What: Baisakhi by Crafts Council of West Bengal

Where: First Floor, 13 Chowringhee Terrace, Kolkata- 700020 (Near Gol Mandir)

When: March 14 to March 17, 2022 from 11:30am to 6:30pm