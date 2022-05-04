The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata celebrates a gender-neutral Mother's Day
Head out to The Lalit Great Eastern this Sunday to celebrate motherhood in its true sense
Raima Ganguly Published : 04th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 04th May 2022 12:00 AM
Motherhood is a feeling, a bond of love and warmth that cannot be defined just by biological connections. This year, The Lalit Great Eastern intends to celebrate the true essence of this universal feeling by going beyond binaries of gender and sex. If you are curious to find out how, head out to their fine- dining restaurant Alfresco for an exquisite brunch spread themed around the concept of motherhood. Grab this opportunity to pamper the ones who pamper you all year round.
What: Mum’s the World
Where: Alfresco, The Lalit Great Eastern, Dalhousie Square, Kolkata- 700069
When: May 7 & 8 (1 pm- 3:30 pm)
Price: Rs. 1900++ per person
Contact: +91 90077 28074