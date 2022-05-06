Bolly Nights: Spend your weekends grooving to desi beats at Hola
Take things up a notch higher with their happy hours
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Big fan of Bollywood? Spend your weekends grooving to desi beats at Hola as they are prepped to host live music nights. Take things up a notch higher with their happy hours where booze prices are slashed with big discounts. 7:30 pm onwards. Instagram: @holakolkata
What: Anything Can happen Friyays & Saturday Night Live
Where: Hola, Southern Avenue
When: May 6; 7:30pm onwards
Contact: Instagram: @holakolkata