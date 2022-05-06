Evergreen Classics: Spend nostalgic weekends at Pancham'er Adday
Sway to classic tunes by RD Burman
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th May 2022 12:00 AM
Composer R D Burman created a revolutionary wave in the Indian music industry with his tunes. Decades after music lovers still can’t get enough of his timeless numbers. Head out to Pancham Er Adday if you want to spend the weekend immersed in nostalgia and good food.
What: RD Burman Evenings
Where: Pancham'er Adday, Hindustan Park
When: May 7; 5:30 pm onwards
Contact: Instagram: @panchamer_adday