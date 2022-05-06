Evergreen Classics: Spend nostalgic weekends at Pancham'er Adday

Sway to classic tunes by RD Burman

Composer R D Burman created a revolutionary wave in the Indian music industry with his tunes. Decades after music lovers still can’t get enough of his timeless numbers. Head out to Pancham Er Adday if you want to spend the weekend immersed in nostalgia and good food.

What: RD Burman Evenings

Where: Pancham'er Adday, Hindustan Park

When: May 7; 5:30 pm onwards

Contact: Instagram: @panchamer_adday

