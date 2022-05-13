Pop Effect:  Catch alt-pop band Trance Effect from Nagaland at Mirage

Get ready for some groovy nights as alt-pop band Trance Effect from Nagaland is all set to enthrall you with some catchy beats. Stay back for a power-packed after-party post the gig. The event will be held inside the glass room of Mirage and will go on all night.

What: Jamsteady X Mirage with Trance Effect + Josh & Dipan Band

Where: Mirage, The Stadel, Sector 3, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700 106

When: May 13 (9 pm onwards; Up till 4 am)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider