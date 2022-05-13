Sinister Weekends: Catch MIDIval Punditz live at One8 Commune this Friday

Kick off the weekend with India’s iconic Electronic music duo MIDIval Punditz as they are all set to turn up the heat with their edgy tunes at One8 Commune this Friday.

To make things more sinister this Friday 13th, pair your concoctions with delicious small plates from their existing menu like Bamboo Cashew Nut Tofu, Harissa Chicken Sliders to name a few and don't miss out on their newly introduced range of Sorbet Sangria.

What: MIDIval Punditz live

Where: One8 Commune, 13, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata 700071

When: May 13 ( 10 pm onwards)

Meal for Two: Rs. 1600+ (Without Alcohol): Rs. 2400+ (With Alcohol)

Contact: +91 8335071818/ + 91 8335051818