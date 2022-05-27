Shopper's Paradise: Browse through a range of Patola and Bandhej designs at Ice Skating Rink

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  27th May 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Patola Fabric

Ice Skating Rink is yet again ready to get decked up with a unique exhibition cum shopping experience. Browse through a range of Patola and Bandhej specialties and pick from the most premium quality clothing without burning a hole in your pocket.

What: Patola and Bandhej exhibition

Where: Ice Skating Rink, Ballygunge

When: May 27 (11 am onwards)

Contact: +91 99747 00009

