Shopper's Paradise: Browse through a range of Patola and Bandhej designs at Ice Skating Rink
Pick from the most premium quality clothing without burning a hole in your pocket
Raima Ganguly Published : 27th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 27th May 2022 12:00 AM
Ice Skating Rink is yet again ready to get decked up with a unique exhibition cum shopping experience. Browse through a range of Patola and Bandhej specialties and pick from the most premium quality clothing without burning a hole in your pocket.
What: Patola and Bandhej exhibition
Where: Ice Skating Rink, Ballygunge
When: May 27 (11 am onwards)
Contact: +91 99747 00009