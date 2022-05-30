Buon Appetito: Stir up some authentic Italian pasta at Trapeze this Tuesday

Get your hands dirty for some authentic Italian cuisine this Tuesday. If you are big on pastas, Trapeze’s Italian Masterclass is where you should be tomorrow. Roll up your sleeves to learn the difference between Ravioli, Tortellini as guided by ace Chef Tuhin and take your cooking skills a notch higher by learning new recipes, sauces, fillings and the art of dough making. Spend the afternoon crafting five different types of pastas.

Chef Tuhin

What: Authentic Italian Masterclass

Where: Trapeze

When: May 31 (3pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @trapezekolkata; Contact: 033 3564 0291, +91 76050 33898/899

Price: Rs. 1500 AI