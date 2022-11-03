Zaarii.com to host a sustainable panel discussion and fashion walk at Effingut

Zaarii.com is the latest addition to India's eMarket space for Indian couture and craft. To celebrate its arrival, an event titled EmpowHer has been curated at Effingut, that will showcase the spirit of change makers from all around the globe, with a city connect. A panel discussion followed by an interactive fashion walk featuring eminent personalities from the City of Joy will take the celebrations a notch higher. Bureaucrats to film personalities, industrialists to activists, women from every field will come together to bring alive their thoughts on sustainable and slow fashion, two adjectives that aptly bring out the true essence of zaarii.com.

Dress from zaarii.com

What: EmpowHer

Where: Effingut, Park Street

When: November 3 ( 6:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram - @effingutbrews; @zaariiofficial