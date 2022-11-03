Latin-o-beats at Broadway Hotel
Joey, an American drummer, along with Paddy and Aditya will showcase a Modern and Latin Jazz performance.
The iconic Broadway Hotel has international musicians Joey van Leeuwen Trio ft. Paddy and Aditya, lined up this Sunday to showcase a Modern and Latin Jazz performance. Joey is an American drummer, who has also studied carnatic music, will be accompanied by Paddy (Pradyumna Manot) and Aditya Servaia are some of the best Latin jazz musicians across the country.
Where: Broadway Hotel
When: November 6, 7.30 pm