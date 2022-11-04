Acoustic artist Vidya Sagar to take the stage at Vertex today
DJ M3RAKI will be taking up the console after the event to get you on your feet
Raima Ganguly Published : 04th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 04th November 2022 12:00 AM
Be prepared for a unique Friday evening focussed on collective sings and soulful acoustic tunes spun out by Vidya Sagar at Vertex- The Liquid Restaurant at Fairfield By Marriott Marriott this Friday. DJ M3RAKI will be taking up the console after the event to get you on your feet.
What: Vidya Sagar x DJ M3RAKi
Where: Fairfield by Marriott
When: November 4 ( 9 pm onwards)
Contact: +91 76050 86817