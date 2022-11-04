Home Events Kolkata

Acoustic artist Vidya Sagar to take the stage at Vertex today

DJ M3RAKI will be taking up the console after the event to get you on your feet

Be prepared for a unique Friday evening focussed on collective sings and soulful acoustic tunes spun out by Vidya Sagar at Vertex- The Liquid Restaurant at Fairfield By Marriott Marriott this Friday. DJ M3RAKI will be taking up the console after the event to get you on your feet.

What: Vidya Sagar x DJ M3RAKi

Where: Fairfield by Marriott

When: November 4 ( 9 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 76050 86817

