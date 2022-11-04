Home Events Kolkata

B Praak to go live from Nicco Park

B Praak is bringing to Kolkata a thirty piece live symphony performance

B Praak

Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour is bringing to Kolkata a thirty piece live symphony performance that will keep you humming and grooving to retro Bollywood favourites, as well as B Praak’s latest songs. Bring along your family and friends to Nicco Park for a night to remember

What: Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour

Where: Nicco Park
When: November 6 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow

