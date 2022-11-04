B Praak to go live from Nicco Park
B Praak is bringing to Kolkata a thirty piece live symphony performance
Raima Ganguly Published : 04th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 04th November 2022 12:00 AM
Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour is bringing to Kolkata a thirty piece live symphony performance that will keep you humming and grooving to retro Bollywood favourites, as well as B Praak’s latest songs. Bring along your family and friends to Nicco Park for a night to remember
What: Supermoon ft. B Praak- King of Hearts Tour
Where: Nicco Park
When: November 6 (5 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow