Birla Academy of Art & Culture to showcase an exclusive exhibition on city winter

Soak in the visual representation of the upcoming season captured by artists from all across the city

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  04th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  04th November 2022 12:00 AM
Birla Academy of Art & Culture is all set to present a week long exhibition of paintings, photography and sculpture titled Colours of Winter. Head out to the cultural hub located at the heart of Kolkata to soak in the visual representation of the upcoming season captured by artists from all across the city.

 

What: Colours of Winter

Where: Birla Academy of Art & Culture

When: November 8 (3 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98745 35704

