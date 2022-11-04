Birla Academy of Art & Culture to showcase an exclusive exhibition on city winter

Birla Academy of Art & Culture is all set to present a week long exhibition of paintings, photography and sculpture titled Colours of Winter. Head out to the cultural hub located at the heart of Kolkata to soak in the visual representation of the upcoming season captured by artists from all across the city.

What: Colours of Winter

Where: Birla Academy of Art & Culture

When: November 8 (3 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98745 35704