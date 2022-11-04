Chef Laongdao from Phulay Bay to stir up Thai flavours at JW Marriott Kolkata

For the first time in the City of Joy, JW Marriott Kolkata is all set to showcase the quintessential flavours of Southern Thai cuisine from Phulay Bay, a Ritz Carlton Reserve in Krabi Thailand. The collaboration brings Chef Laongdao Tohkhot to the city. She will be curating signature dishes by combining local and seasonal ingredients from Thailand.

What: JW Marriott Kolkata x Phulay Bay

Where: JW Marriott

When: Up till November 6

Contact: +91 74394 50748