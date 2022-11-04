Home Events Kolkata

DJ Kiran Kamath to keep you on your feet tomorrow at Makati

Grab a drink and be on the dance floor all night long as the experienced DJ spins out the best of tunes

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  04th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  04th November 2022 12:00 AM
DJ Kiran Kamath

Experience a scintillating night at Makati with the popular DJ Kiran Kamath. Synonymous with the club scene across India since the mid- nineties, the artist is known for spinning out Bollywood, House and Trance music. Grab a drink and be on the dance floor all night long as the experienced DJ spins out the best of tunes.

What: DJ Kiran Kamath Live

Where: Makati

When: November 5 (7:30 pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

TAGS
Makati DJ Kiran Kamath

