DJ Kiran Kamath to keep you on your feet tomorrow at Makati
Grab a drink and be on the dance floor all night long as the experienced DJ spins out the best of tunes
Raima Ganguly Published : 04th November 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 04th November 2022 12:00 AM
Experience a scintillating night at Makati with the popular DJ Kiran Kamath. Synonymous with the club scene across India since the mid- nineties, the artist is known for spinning out Bollywood, House and Trance music. Grab a drink and be on the dance floor all night long as the experienced DJ spins out the best of tunes.
What: DJ Kiran Kamath Live
Where: Makati
When: November 5 (7:30 pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in