Get your funnybones tickled with Karunesh Talwar's act Adrak ka Swaad at Kala Kunj

Adrak Ka Swaad is Karunesh Talwar's brand new stand up show which tells tales of his idea of having fun by staying indoors, watching test match cricket and consuming carbohydrates. In this show he will also talk about people who are apparently never at fault, and make fun of being a resident of Goa.

What: Adrak ka Swaad by Karunesh Talwar

Where: Kala Kunj

When: November 6 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in